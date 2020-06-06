Div Com reviews functioning of Geology & Mining deptt

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, PK Pole Saturday chaired meeting to review functioning of Geology and Mining department besides availability of construction material in Kashmir.

During the meeting, threadbare deliberations were held on various aspects and issues including status of minor mineral blocks and e-auction in Kashmir.

Pole was briefed about the district-wise data through a power point presentation regarding the number of licensed/unlicensed stone crushers/hot and wet mix plants in Kashmir and district/mineral wise details of minor mineral blocks.

It was given out that there were 453 stone/ hot wet mix plants in Kashmir including 113 licensed minor mineral based units besides, 178 RBM (River Bed Material) and 77 sand blocks.

Pole was also appraised about procedure followed in minerals identified, rules governing minerals deposits, formation of minor mineral blocks in all districts, e-auctioning and environmental clearances.