DM Jammu orders partial relaxation in corona curfew

District Magistrate Jammu Anshul Garg Sunday accorded partial relaxation in corona curfew restrictions by permitting all activities and movements in the district as per the guidelines.

As chairperson of District Disaster Management, Jammu, Garg has ordered the extension of corona curfew across the entire jurisdiction of Jammu district with effect from 7 am on May 24, 2021 to 7 am to May 31, 2021.

The activities which have been permitted by the DM include chemists, and druggists – both retail and wholesale, diagnostic centres, medical optical and clinical establishment, LPG outlets, petrol pumps, agricultural activities including establishments dealing with agricultural inputs, implements and tools, cattles feed and fodder shops, banks ATMs and cash vans.

The movement of print and electronic media, FCI and FCS&CA depots, operation and maintenance of telecom towers, and other telecom infrastructure, e-commerce and home delivery of essential goods and services, restaurants in hotels for in-house guests, to be served only in rooms, kitchens in restaurants and good outlets (only for home delivery) subject to production of valid permits, dhabas and eateries along highways outside Jammu Municipal Corporation limits to cater to truck drivers and cleaners have also been given permission for their activities.

Similarly, all industrial and scientific establishments, all development, construction works, and mining activities, service stations, automobile and cycle repair shops, welding shops, shops dealing with spare parts of industrial units and mechanical workshops, movement of all health, medical and sanitation personnel, routine vaccination drive at all designated sites, inter-state and intra-state movement of essential goods, and other activities have also got approval for their activities.

Meanwhile, partially permissible activities include wholesale grocery markets only for business to business activities, mandies, shops, and street vendors dealing with fruits and vegetables, milk and dairy products activities permitted from Monday to Saturday.

“Grocery and departmental stores, and dry fruit and floral shops have been permitted to open three days a week – Monday, Wednesday, and Friday,” as per the order.

In this order, the hardware, cement, building material, and sanitary goods stores, glass houses, shops dealing with repair of electrical and electronic appliances have also been permitted to open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The inspection of stock has been fixed for 2 hours from 8 pm to 10 pm during which no commercial activities or transactions would be carried.

The violations would attract penalty under Disaster Management (DM) Act, the order says.

According to the order the inspection of stocks could be carried out by boutique and cosmetic shops on Wednesday, furniture showrooms and stores on Thursday and arms and ammunition shops, and shops dealing with sports equipment on Friday.