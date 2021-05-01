Srinagar, Today's Paper
Dr Mustafa Aslam passes away

Ajaz Kar bereaved
File photo of Dr Mustafa Aslam
File photo of Dr Mustafa Aslam

Dr Mustafa Aslam of Aslam X-Ray clinic at Batamaloo here passed away today at SKIMS after battling with Covid for last one month.

He was the brother-in-law of Ajaz Kar retired divisional manager SICOP.

“Mourning will be observed for three days only and there will be no congregational fateh khawanu due to present circumstances. All friend relatives are requested to take care and express condolences on phone only

Ajaz Kar (9419004914), Mehfoz Aslam (8899536998) and Dr Khalida (7780738147) respectively,” the bereaved family said in a statement.

