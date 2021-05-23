Dr. Mustahason Fazili: A Noble Soul

It was around 3:58 pm, when my mobile phone popped up with a whatsApp message from one of my colleagues. As I picked up the phone and checked the message; it seemed like the whole world crumbled. It read, “Inna Lillaahi wa inna Ilayhi raji’oon,” Fazili Sir has left us. I was shell shocked. For the next few minutes I lost my senses and couldn’t hold myself up to bear what I had just heard. Even I poked into my skin with my thumb multiple times to check if I was not daydreaming about all this. As soon as I regained composure, I called my friend to make sure if the news was true, for I couldn’t believe. When he confirmed I just dropped the call and the tears began to trickle down. I remained standstill where I had been and let my emotions vent out by crying for some time.

Some realities are quite hard to concede to. However, at the end we can do nothing but to accept them silently. Fazili Sir has left for heavenly abode. Yes, Fazili Sir is no more. Our teacher, guide and mentor had gone; gone too far to be back. As per the family reports he was a diabetes patient, and had contracted Covid19 more than a month ago. However, the complications appeared fortnight after the infection. He had been on a ventilator for a fortnight at CD Hospital and eventually lost the battle to Covid19 on the fateful day of 17 May 2021. By his passing away, the Kashmir University has lost another renowned faculty member in a row to Covid19. Just two days back, on 15th May, Head of the Department of Electronics Professor Gh Mohiuddin Bhat had succumbed to Covid19.

Basically hailing from district Bandipora, Fazili Sir was now living in Gulbarg colony in uptown Srinagar. He is survived by his wife and three children. Dr Mustahason Farooq Fazili – Fazili Sir – was a noble personality, who would always wear a lively smile on his face. His good manners would impress all people around. He had altogether a charismatic demeanor, for whenever an individual would meet him first time, he longed to see him again. Never in my career of 4 years at Kashmir University have I ever seen him wearing angry looks. He was honored for his polite, soft-spoken, urbane, well-dressed and sterling qualities. During his interactions with staff, non staff or with research scholars, he was always polite and kind. His humble, cheerful and graceful disposition would attract people towards him. I often recall him saying to me, whenever I met him in person; “Betay aap theek ho, garr pey sab theek hain; kya wanaan soun Bandpur.”(How are you son, is everybody fine at home; how is our district-Bandipora).

Fazili Sir was currently teaching Zoology at the University of Kashmir. His specialization was Wildlife and had been presently holding the position of an Associate Professor. He had near about 16 years of experience in teaching postgraduate classes in the Department of Zoology. He was conferred, ‘Excellent Grade in teaching’ by University of Kashmir. Besides being a student-friendly teacher, he was a keen and enthusiastic researcher, with a good number of research articles published in National and International Journals. Not only did he hold reputed positions at Kashmir University, he had also been a member of many National associations such as; ‘Indian Science Congress Association’, Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), and Indian Bird Conservation Network (IBCN). He had also attended a number of National and International conferences and seminars. During his tenure at Kashmir University, many M.Phil and PhD scholars have been awarded degrees under his supervision. He always treated his students and scholars like his own children. He would help them just like a friend and never considered himself superior to them. His cabin door was closed for none. Everybody loved him for his good qualities of teaching, patience, fortitude, kindness, devotion and dedication. Apart from his particular subject he was also a character builder. He would inculcate among his students etiquettes, self-respect and the qualities of a great man.

The demise of Dr Fazili Sir has caused an irreparable loss to the Department of Zoology and has left a deep void. His service towards the department would invariably be remembered. We pray that the Almighty bless him and grant him highest place in Jannah. Ameen.

Arif Nabi Lone Research Scholar at Zoology Department University of Kashmir