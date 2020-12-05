Dwivedi reviews implementation of Business Reform Action Plan

A meeting was held here today to review the status of Business Reform Action Plan 2020 under the chairmanship of Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.

Director Industries Jammu, AnooMalhotra, Director Agriculture Jammu, Inderjeet, Drug Controller J&K, LatikaKhajuria, Additional Secretary, HUDD, Dr Ravi Shanker, Managing Director- JKTPO, AnkitaKar, Director Finance I & C, RC Kotwal, Director Planning I & C, ShabirShafi besides other concerned officers were present during the meeting while Director Industries Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah, attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Commissioner Secretary highlighted the importance of online delivery of services especially during the COVID times. He emphasised that “Ease of doing business” can flourish with the joint efforts and coordination among the associated departments. He said that a “time-bound delivery of services” can improve the business perception of the Industry in J&K.

The Department of Industries & Commerce has identified various speed bumps across services being provided by the departments. A detailed presentation was made and deliberations regarding the same were held with the Departmental Nodal Officers.

Dwivedi directed the nodal officers to ensure that the reform agenda points are implemented before 31st December 2020. He emphasised the importance of having an integrated system for rendering of services by the Government. He remarked that “this must be done not just by creating the online modules but by re-engineering the processes and procedures”.

He concluded by highlighting the importance of having a centralised document repository system so that the burden of document submission by the industry is reduced.