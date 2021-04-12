DYS&S organises mini marathon at Pulwama

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary on Monday said the sports add value to life through inculcating team spirit and tolerance among the players.

The DC said this while flagging off a ‘Mini Marathon’ organised by District Youth Services and Sports (DYS&S) in collaboration with 99 Fitness Studio at Pulwama in which more than 200 youth and children participated.

Appreciating the efforts of the Department of Youth Services and Sports, the DC said the sports imbibe leadership qualities and lead to a healthy lifestyle besides play a key role in delaying the early onset of lifestyle related diseases.

The marathon started from Peaks Auto Gangoo and culminated near Govt Degree College for Women, Pulwama.

At the culmination of the marathon, the Deputy Commissioner distributed prizes among the winners. District Sports Officer Noor ul Haq, other officers and officials were present on the occasion.