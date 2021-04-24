Today's Paper, World
Agencies
Islamabad,
UPDATED: April 25, 2021, 12:23 AM

Edhi Foundation offers assistance to India

Agencies
Islamabad,
UPDATED: April 25, 2021, 12:23 AM
Representational Photo

Pakistan-based humanitarian organisation has offered to help the people of India manage the Covid-19 pandemic.

Faisal Edhi, Edhi Foundation’s chairman, on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister NarendraModi requesting permission to enter India with a team of volunteers and 50 ambulances to help assist in the pandemic. In his letter, Faisal Edhi said that he seeks to lead the team himself.

Trending News
A security man stands guard near Jehangir Chowk area of Srinagar amid 'Corona Curfew' in the region on April 25, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Amid COVID surge, J&K govt closes paid public parks, extends night curfew hours

Representational Image

First COVID-19 death reported in north Kashmir's Kupwara this year

Representational Image

Three residential houses gutted in Kulgam blaze

Kashmir University. File Photo

KU postpones all offline exams till May 2; main campus to remain closed till Wednesday

“We are very sorry to hear about the exceptionally heavy impact that the pandemic has had on your country, where a tremendous number of people are suffering immensely…. we would like to extend our help in the form of a fleet of 50 ambulances along with our services to assist you in addressing, and further circumventing, the current health conditions,” the letter addressed to PM Modi said.

Faisal Edhi said that he only seeks permission from the Indian government to enter with the ambulances and a team, including emergency medical technicians, office staff, drivers and supporting staff. “We will arrange all the necessary supplies that our team needs to assist the people of India. Importantly, we are not requesting any other assistance from you, as we are providing the fuel, food, and necessary amenities that our team will require,” he said. “We only request your permission to enter India as well as any necessary guidance from the local administration and police department,” the letter said.

The offer from the Edhi Foundation comes shortly after Pakistani citizens lit up Twitter urging their prime minister Imran Khan to help India fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related News