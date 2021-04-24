Edhi Foundation offers assistance to India

Pakistan-based humanitarian organisation has offered to help the people of India manage the Covid-19 pandemic.

Faisal Edhi, Edhi Foundation’s chairman, on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister NarendraModi requesting permission to enter India with a team of volunteers and 50 ambulances to help assist in the pandemic. In his letter, Faisal Edhi said that he seeks to lead the team himself.

“We are very sorry to hear about the exceptionally heavy impact that the pandemic has had on your country, where a tremendous number of people are suffering immensely…. we would like to extend our help in the form of a fleet of 50 ambulances along with our services to assist you in addressing, and further circumventing, the current health conditions,” the letter addressed to PM Modi said.

Faisal Edhi said that he only seeks permission from the Indian government to enter with the ambulances and a team, including emergency medical technicians, office staff, drivers and supporting staff. “We will arrange all the necessary supplies that our team needs to assist the people of India. Importantly, we are not requesting any other assistance from you, as we are providing the fuel, food, and necessary amenities that our team will require,” he said. “We only request your permission to enter India as well as any necessary guidance from the local administration and police department,” the letter said.

The offer from the Edhi Foundation comes shortly after Pakistani citizens lit up Twitter urging their prime minister Imran Khan to help India fight the Covid-19 pandemic.