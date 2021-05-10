COVID Crisis: Healthy cooperation needed

India continues to register highest number of recorded deaths daily in the world. Mutant strain of virus is shattering the entire country and exposing the fragilities of healthcare system. Poor doctor patient ratio, overburdened healthcare system is draining the health resources. States like Maharashtra and Delhi are gasping for oxygen and the hospitals are running out of beds. The trend seems to follow in Punjab, West Bengal, Kerala, Telangana, Haryana – places where daily infection rate is increasing, posing a serious challenge.

Sudden surge of cases across J&K grappled the UT and the govt. imposed lockdown to break the chain. The swell of cases largely attributed to high inflow of tourist and breach of social distancing norms during Tulip Festival. Authorities turned blind eye and the social distancing took back seat. Amid the crisis, JK government’s new order regarding prior approval of district magistrate for refilling of oxygen cylinders to private persons, NGOs and societies in Srinagar resulted in huge outcry. Latter govt. relaxed the order and decided to give 7 day permission for refilling instead of daily permission.

Recap for Authorities:

In the first week that India entered lockdown in March 2020 to curb covid pandemic, Prime Minister Modi called on NGOs to help the govt. by providing necessities to underprivileged. NITI Ayog reached out to more than 90000 NGOs and Civil Society Organisations (CSO) in the Ist week of May 2020, seeking assistance in delivering services to poor as well as health and community workers. The Supreme Court, on a similar note applauded the contribution and role played by NGOs, in coming forward to help migrant workers by providing food, water and transportation during lockdown. But the recent order stands contrary to the statement of prime minister, Niti Ayog and the Ssupreme Court.

Trust factor

Less organised, understaffed and highly burdened healthcare infrastructure is on verge of collapse. The situation demands highly precise and collective action involving Govt., Civil Societies, NGOs, Local Communities, Masjid Committees and Trusts. With growing number of cases, and rising death toll, the institutional quarantine poses a big challenge; but viral transmission chain needs to be broken for which NGOs can abridge the gap and assist the Govt. Basic healthcare equipments, sanitation drives, medications not only for covid patients but for persons with chronic diseases, and transportation, can be delivered by involving the grassroots level communities. Govt. should encourage the efforts and should consider them as COVID Warriors and in the light of Article 21-(Right to life) join hands with local bodies and NGOs and make health a priority and improve governance.

Schools, colleges, community halls should be equipped with basic health facilities. The 2nd wave of covid-19 is more infectious and fatal compared to the first. It is highly believed by experts that the third wave will shatter the nation as the country is a breeding place for mutation amid high population. Re-orienting our attitude and changing the strategy is the need of the hour. Linking the sub-centres to tertiary centres, equipping the sub-centres with amenities to deal to asymptomatic patients would reduce the stress on higher centre and it would help to prioritise patient care on severity of illness. We need to act and fight united.