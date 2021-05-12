Eid with a difference

Eid is likely to be a little different this year due to the lockdown. Since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, governments around the world have imposed restrictions on people’s travel and urged residents to remain indoors to prevent the virus from spreading further. Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr at the end of Ramadan, a holy month. Since Eid-ul-Fitr is a fast-breaking holiday, all Muslims are prohibited from fasting on this day. Eid-ul-Fitr, on the other hand, is regarded as a happy occasion in which Muslims thank Allah for giving them the courage and power to fast for the whole month of Ramadan. The Qur’an, which was first revealed to the Prophet PBUH during the last ten days of Ramadan, is also commemorated on Eid-ul-Fitr.

During the beginning of Ramadan last month, governments across the world, and Islamic leaders too, urged Muslims to pray at home rather than congregate in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Whereas the Islamic calendar has two Eid festivals – Eid ul-Fitr and Eid ul-Adha – both are observed for somewhat different purposes. Eid ul-Fitr is a festival that occurs at the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal, the Islamic calendar’s 10th month; Eid ul-Adha occurs after the annual Hajj pilgrimage on the 10th. As Muslims around the world celebrated Ramzan, the holy month has come to an end. Visits to friends and family, as well as visits to the mosque and other public places, are normally part of the festivities. But this time it is all changed.

With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe and strict stay-at-home orders being issued, there’s no denying that this year’s celebrations will be a little duller than normal. But that doesn’t rule out the possibility of ushering in the festival spirit. This year, you will observe the holy festival of Eid in a safe and balanced manner. Happy Eid Mubarak!

You may not be able to visit your friends and family this Eid, but that doesn’t mean the celebrations should be absent altogether. Connect with your loved ones online, host virtual events, and celebrate the festival with people all over the world this way. All look forward to the Eid delights and delicacies. Although we are sure most of us will be busy in the kitchen, why not include anything nutritious and good in your meals? Including some vitamin C-rich foods, vegetables, and antioxidant-rich foods to help round out our feasting and ensure a healthy diet. Even though the place is under lockdown and movement is prohibited, it is important that you adhere to the laws of social distancing, sanitize and disinfect all surfaces, and always wear a mask.

One of the most important pillars of Islam is zakat and charity, and many Muslims all over the world make it a point to practice social welfare. So please donate to needy people in this tragic situation in your areas or hand it over to your respective Baitul Maal. They are eagerly waiting for your contribution. However, while giving and receiving, please do not share on Facebook by clicking pictures or videos. We have to do charity and fulfil the right of our wealth that Allah has bestowed upon us. Helping those in need this year is more needed than ever before. Many people who have been affected by the unprecedented crisis are finding it difficult to arrange rations or obtain safety equipment. Right now, you can help those in need by distributing money and other essential items. You may be remaining indoors all day for the festival, but that doesn’t mean you have to be dull and sad. Dressing up for a change will make your day more enjoyable and provide a welcome break from the lockdown routine.