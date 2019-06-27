Health concerns during Hajj

Each year about 3 million people from all over the world converge in the holy city of Mecca to perform once in a lifetime obligation- Hajj. This year more than ten thousand Hajjis from J&K will be part of this entourage which is a spiritual, enthralling and a divine experience. This stay varies from 2 to 6 weeks for the pilgrims from different part of the world. Since most of the times it is once in a life travel, the visit to Saudi for the Hajj and beyond for our Hajjis is about 6 weeks for the government arranged pilgrimage and may vary from 3 to 4 weeks in case it is privately arranged. Amongst these Hajjis most would be elderly and likely to suffer from some form of chronic medical diseases – hypertension, diabetes, prostate enlargement, chronic respiratory and heart ailments being the most common. Some may also be suffering from some rarer diseases for which they may be taking life saving medications. In the following few paragraphs, Hujjajikaram will find some information which will benefit them health-wise.

Take a hand out of your disease. If a person is suffering from any disease it is important to have a brief medical report from your doctor mentioning the disease/s one is suffering from as well as the list of medications that the person is taking along with the dosages and timings. In case one doesn’t have a medical report better carry some of the latest hospital prescription that mentions your illness and treatment. Keep a photocopy of this report/card in the sling bag or in your identity card holder for a ready reference and keep the original in the luggage as an alternative.

Keep a supply of your routine medications along with. Many will be on antihypertensive, antidiabetic, anticoagulant and other types of medication which one should carry in ample quantity for 6 weeks or more. One should have a small quantity kept in the hand baggage to be used while travelling (so that one doesn’t miss on the dose) while keeping the bulk in the check-in luggage for use later. In case of injections especially insulin, it is better to have them in the hand baggage and hand them to the airline staff so that they keep them in cold storage during the long to and fro flight. Inhalers and other respiratory devices should also be kept handy lest you need them in case of emergency.

Vaccination. Before you travel there is a set of vaccinations which are optional (hepatitis A, B, typhoid, rabies) or mandatory. It is mandatory to have the meningococcal vaccine in all and to have influenza vaccine especially in children less than 5 years, elderly more than 65 years and individuals with specific health conditions like asthma, kidney disease, chronic heart or lung disease and immune compromised people (at least 10 days prior to commencing Hajj). For patients with respiratory and kidney diseases it is better to have the pneumococcal vaccination after consultation with your doctor. Since people from both the hemispheres converge there, one may acquire a disease for which vaccination may be helpful.

Once you reach the cities of Makkah and Medina. As soon as you land and have some rest, arrange your medications at a proper place and keep a supply for a day or two always in your sling bag, as one mostly stays in the holy mosques most of the time rather than be at the apartment (so best to have the medicines with you). In case of insulin better to have the schedule as per the timings which one adapts to during the Hajj. Also at the place of your stay in the two cities, check out with some locals regarding the nearest health facility, usually provided by the Hajj Committee of India or by the local authorities. There is a medical centre adjacent to the two holy mosques which one should be aware about. Since the area is huge and one gets lost easily in the rush, it is preferable to jot down the location of the health centre on a piece of paper or on your mobile mentioning the nearest entry gate and some land mark which will help to localize the centre in case of an emergency.

Beat the heat. This time around Hajj will be in midsummer, the hottest time in this part of the world. Temperatures can soar up to more than 50 degrees Celsius and heat exhaustion is common. To keep one fit in such hot weather is a real challenge especially for the elderly and children. Ensure a high fluid intake throughout 24 hours and try to avoid direct sun exposure(use hat or an umbrella) whenever possible. Have a water soaked towel on the head to negate the effects of scorching heat. Have bath regularly throughout the day. Some cardiac and kidney disease patient who are on water losing pills (diuretics) should consult their doctors before departure for their temporary stopping as this may lead to dehydration and other problems (never stop on your own).

Personal hygiene. In such a mammoth gathering one is liable to contract or transmit infection to others, through contact, gastrointestinal or respiratory route. Washing hands regularly before and after eating as well as after going to toilets, covering your mouth and nares with a mask in crowded areas, avoid contact with people who are sick, avoiding raw/ unwashed vegetables, raw milk and undercooked meat will help to lessen disease spread. Most pilgrims cook their own food and in such cases, freshly and thoroughly cleaned vegetables should be used. Menstruation poses a special challenge in women and after due consultation with their doctor they can start hormonal pills to avoid their cycles during the pilgrimage. Elderly men who have an enlarged prostate need to strictly adhere to their medication and preferably stay within the reach of the wash rooms at the holy mosques.

Have a small additional medication pouch. I usually advice my patients who are going for Hajj to carry some important and additional medications in case of emergency. This includes few tabs for pain, sore throat, respiratory infection, gastroenteritis (diarrhea), common cold, allergies and ointment for some common fungal skin infection as well as few small bottles of hand sanitizers. This strictly should be done on doctors’ advice with clear inscription on the medication of how it should be taken. This will save the person time and also having the medications available he or she may take the medications at the first instance. Though not a medication but my advice to people having short sightedness (myopes) that they should carry additional spectacles because there is a chance of losing or damaging one.

If one gets symptoms that are not remitting. If a person continues to have symptoms despite the first aid he has taken, it is preferable to go to the nearest health facility that you must have jotted on as you arrived in either of the two cities.

Once you are back. Hajj is tiring and on return, one gets less time to relax considering our social set up and norms. It is important to report to your treating doctor any new signs like fever or respiratory symptoms that a Hajji develops within 4 – 6 weeks of his return, as this may be a disease contracted from the visit and likely was incubating within (MERS or Zika).

One should not panic under any circumstances as the health care in that part of the world is outstanding. Also the fact that there is a medical mission from Hajj committee (comprising of doctors, nurses and paramedics) who are accompanying the Hajjis in both the holy cities and one should easily communicate with them in case of any clarification, help or an emergency.

(Dr Muzafar Maqsood Wani is Consultant Nephrologist, SKIMS, Soura)