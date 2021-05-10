Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Poonch/Rajouri,
UPDATED: May 11, 2021, 3:59 AM

Essential services allowed to function during curfew in Rajouri

House-to-house survey for COVID-19 patients in Poonch
GK Pic

The district administration Rajouri Monday notified a number of essential services that woule be allowed to function in corona curfew that would remain in force till May 17.

District Magistrate Rajouri, Rajesh K Shavan said that a mechanism had been devised to allow normal functioning of essential services amid ongoing corona curfew.

The DM ordered that no other vehicle except that carrying government employees of essential services, paramilitary forces and patientsshoulf be allowed to move on road.

The shops of milk, vegetables, fruit and bakery should remain open from 7 am to 9 pm whereas departmental stores would remain open on odd-even basis from 7 am to 10 am.

However, petrol pumps, LPG outlets, ration depots and common service centers should remain open besides telecommunication, postal services, couriers, e-commerce have also been asked to remain open.

Meanwhile, in another order, Disutrict Magistrate PoonchInderJeet constituted teams for both rural and urban areas that should carry house-to-house survey especially for COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation.

