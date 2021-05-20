'Expedite work on 500-bedded Covid Hospital at Khonmoh'

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today visited Khonmoh to inspect the ongoing works for setting up of 500 bedded Covid hospital.

The work on the hospital is being carried out by the DRDO which would have 125 ICU and 375 Oxygen supported beds.

Inspecting the pace of work at the site, the DC was informed that the work on said Covid health facility is being carried out on fast pace and would be made operational soon.

The Deputy Commissioner exhorted upon the Project Manager DRDO to speed up the pace of work by mobilizing additional men and machinery on job. He directed them to work in double shifts and sets May 30 deadline for making hospital fully operational.

On the occasion, it was informed that supply of power has been provided to the hospital while rest of power setup in the hospital would be completed within two days.

The DC also directed the PHE authorities to ensure supply of water to the hospital by May 26.

The DC said as soon as this 500 bedded hospital is made functional it will further augment the bed capacity to facilitate Covid-19 patients besides it will further strengthen the measures undertaken by the Administration to fight Covid-19 in the district.