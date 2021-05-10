Today's Paper, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: May 10, 2021, 11:56 PM

'Face masks may become seasonal after pandemic'

Representational Photo
Wearing face masks may become seasonal when respiratory illnesses are more prevalent, says US top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci.

Fauci said he thinks people have gotten used to wearing face masks, the CNBC reported on Sunday citing the White House chief medical adviser’s interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press”. “Clearly if you look at the data it diminishes respiratory diseases, we’ve had practically a non-existent flu season this year merely because people were doing the kinds of public health things that were directed predominantly against Covid-19,” Fauci, was quoted as saying.

