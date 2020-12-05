Today's Paper, World
United Nations,
UPDATED: December 5, 2020, 11:30 PM

Farmers in India have right to demonstrate peacefully: UN Secy Gen spokesperson

Farmers in India have the right to demonstrate peacefully and authorities should allow them, according to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s spokesperson StephaneDujarric.

“We want to see people have a voice in their lives,” Dujarric said on Friday at his daily briefing when a reporter asked about the ongoing farmers’ protests against the agriculture reform laws introduced by the Indian government. “What I would say to you is what I’ve said to others when raising these issues is that people have a right to demonstrate peacefully, and authorities need to let them do so,” he added.

