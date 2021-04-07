Farooq Abdullah discharged from hospital

Member Parliament and National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah was on Wednesday discharged from SKIMS Soura where he was admitted last week after testing Covid positive.

Dr. Farooq was discharged after the doctors examining him were of the opinion that he had recovered and could be managed at home, since all his lab parameters were fine.

The NC president will, however, continue to remain in self-isolation at his residence for some time, the officials added.

“Five days after being admitted to SKIMS with COVID, my father was discharged this evening. He will continue the rest of his recovery and recuperation at home. My father and the entire family are indebted and deeply grateful to the doctors, nursing staff & others at the institute,” his son and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

“My father has been instructed by his doctors to focus on his recovery & for the time being will not be allowed visitors. He looks forward to completing his recovery so he can resume a full schedule of work,” Omar Abdullah said in another tweet.

The 85-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30. He was kept in home-isolation initially, but doctors on Saturday decided to shift him to a hospital for better medical care.

Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wished him a speedy recovery.

Farooq Abdullah received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 2.

Meanwhile Omar Abdullah received the first of the two COVID-19 vaccine doses at SKIMS Soura on Wednesday.

“Got my 1st dose of the COVID vaccine this morning. It was a smooth & painless affair. I’m grateful to everyone at SKIMS Srinagar for vaccinating me today,” Omar wrote on Twitter.