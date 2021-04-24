Finally GMC Anantnag gets high-flow oxygen plant

The Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag has finally made the high-flow oxygen plant functional.

The 1000 Lpm capacity plant would cater to around 200 beds.

It would also keep at least 30 COVID-19 infected or bi-lateral pneumonia patients breathing.

Earlier, the hospital had a 350 Lpm low capacity plant besides 150 bulk oxygen cylinders.

However, the patients in need of high-flow oxygen were referred to Srinagar hospitals, overburdening them further.

Greater Kashmir carried a series of stories on the absence of high-flow oxygen supply in GMC Anantnag and district hospitals of south Kashmir.

“We have made 1000 Lpm oxygen plant functional and it will help us in managing the patients needing high-flow oxygen here,” Medical Superintendent (MS) GMC Anantnag, Dr Muhamad Iqbal told Greater Kashmir.

He said that the Mechanical Engineering department had assured installing two more oxygen generation plants of the same capacity within a month’s time in the district.

“After those two parts of the pant, almost all the beds of the hospital will have high-flow oxygen supply,” Dr Iqbal said.

The entire plant has been procured at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

“At least 30 beds in the COVID-19 designated ward will get high-flow oxygen now,” the MS said.

He said that they had to run six operation theatres and emergency surgeries that would also require high-flow oxygen.

The second wave of COVID-19 has already swept J&K and tertiary care hospitals in Srinagar are finding it difficult to manage beds for the patients gasping for oxygen.

The Health department has also directed the district hospitals to augment their oxygen supply to avert the chances of referrals.

Meanwhile, GMC Anantnag has designated a separate ward for COVID-19 patients.

“The 70-bedded medical ward has been chosen for the purpose and it will be made operational from Monday,” the MS said.

Presently, the hospital has 20-bedded isolation wards for COVID-19 patients in an old hospital building.