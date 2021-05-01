Today's Paper
GK News Network
Rajouri,
UPDATED: May 2, 2021, 1:31 AM

Former VC BGSBU Prof Hamal passes away

GK News Network
Rajouri,
UPDATED: May 2, 2021, 1:31 AM
File photo of Prof Hamal
File photo of Prof Hamal

Former vice chancellor of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri Prof. Irshad Ahmad Hamal passed away at Jammu after a brief period of illness.

Hamal, a resident of Bhaderwah, remained vice chancellor from 2010 to 2015 and died during treatment at a private hospital in Jammu.

Trending News
File Photo of Ali Sagar

Sagar condoles demise of wife of late Muhammad Shafi Mir

File photo of Prof Hamal

KU condoles demise of Prof Irshad Hamal

File photo of Dr Mustafa Aslam

Dr Mustafa Aslam passes away

GK File Photo

In GMC Anantnag, COVID-19 admissions triple in a week, 16 die

He also served as Professor of Botany in Jammu University and was first rector of Bhaderwah campus of Jammu University.

Vice Chancellor of the BGSBU, Prof Akbar Masood, senior functionaries and faculty members of the varsity condoled the demise Prof Hamal.

Prof Akbar Masood paid rich tributes to Prof Hamal for his several academic and developmental initiatives.

Latest News

Corona curfew extended till May 6 in 4 districts

Day3: Corona curfew continues

Srinagar has the highest caseload, lowest vaccination in J&K

Vaccination starts for 18-45 age group; 204 get jab on day-1

Prof Akbar said that the contribution of Prof Hamal in the growth and development of the university would always be remembered.

Dean Academic Affairs, Dean of Students, Registrar, Dean of various schools, Heads of various departments, faculty members, officers and staff of the university also condoled the sad demise of Prof Hamal and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

Tagged in , ,
Related News