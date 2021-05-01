Former VC BGSBU Prof Hamal passes away

Former vice chancellor of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri Prof. Irshad Ahmad Hamal passed away at Jammu after a brief period of illness.

Hamal, a resident of Bhaderwah, remained vice chancellor from 2010 to 2015 and died during treatment at a private hospital in Jammu.

He also served as Professor of Botany in Jammu University and was first rector of Bhaderwah campus of Jammu University.

Vice Chancellor of the BGSBU, Prof Akbar Masood, senior functionaries and faculty members of the varsity condoled the demise Prof Hamal.

Prof Akbar Masood paid rich tributes to Prof Hamal for his several academic and developmental initiatives.

Prof Akbar said that the contribution of Prof Hamal in the growth and development of the university would always be remembered.

Dean Academic Affairs, Dean of Students, Registrar, Dean of various schools, Heads of various departments, faculty members, officers and staff of the university also condoled the sad demise of Prof Hamal and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.