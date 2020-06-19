Editor's Picks, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Kupwara,
UPDATED: June 20, 2020, 2:50 AM

Fresh ceasefire violation in Tanghdar sector | Shelling from across LoC rattles villages

File Photo

In a fresh ceasefire violation, Pakistani army resorted to intense shelling in Tanghdar sector of Kupwara district on Friday, said defence spokesperson.

He said, “Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation on Friday evening, prompting our troops to retaliate befittingly.”

An official said the shelling continued for several hours in many villages including Jabda and in Tanghdar sector, along the Line of Control (LoC).

There was no report of any injury or causality when this report was filed.

The official said today’s was the second ceasefire violation in last four days in the Tangdhar sector.

