1-way LMV traffic on highway today

One way traffic from Srinagar towards Jammu will be allowed on the Srinagar- Jammu National highway for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) on Thursday subject to fair weather and better road condition, officials said.

A communiqué by the J&K Traffic Police asked Traffic Control Unit Srinagar to liaise with the TCU in Ramban to release the LMVs from 7 am to 12 noon from Zig Qazigund adding that no vehicles shall be allowed before or after the cut-off timing. For the Heavy Motor Vehicles, the Traffic Police communique said that only those vehicles stranded between Jawahar Tunnel and Zig Qazigund shall be allowed towards Jammu and no vehicle including those carrying livestock and perishables shall be allowed in the opposite direction.