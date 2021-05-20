Front Page, Today's Paper
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 21, 2021, 12:54 AM

2.76 lakh new cases, 3874 deaths in India

Relatives in PPE kit perform last rites of COVID-19 victim during the cremation at Jogi gate in Jammu on Friday, May 7, 2021. [File/ ANI]
After recording over 4,000 deaths in the last four days, India on Thursday witnessed a decline in number of fatalities due to Covid-19. The country reported 3,874 deaths due to the virus infection, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

In the same time span, India recorded 2,76,110 new cases.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,69,077 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,23,55,440 being cured from Covid till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 18,70,09,792 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 11,66,090 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 32,23,56,187 samples have been tested up to May 19 for Covid-19. Of these 20,55,010 samples were tested on Wednesday, which is the highest so far.

