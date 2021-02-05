Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Anantnag,
UPDATED: February 6, 2021, 1:15 AM

2 killed, 3 injured in Anantnag accident

Representational Photo

Two persons were killed and three others injured in a road accident in the Sethar area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district on the Srinagar-Jammu highway Friday afternoon.

A police official said that a Tavera vehicle collided head-on with a Santro car resulting in the on-spot death of two persons.

He identified the deceased as Mohammad Syed Itoo (50) son of Mohammad Yousuf Itoo and Mohammad Ayoub Wani (45) son of Abdullah Wani, both residents of Anchidora locality of Anantnag town.

The injured were identified as Amina wife of Mohammad Syed, Parveena daughter of Abdul Rashid and Musaib Rashid, all residents of Anchidora.

“The injured were removed to a nearby hospital and shifted to Srinagar for specialized treatment,” an official said.

He said their condition was stable. “All the victims were traveling in the Santro car when the accident occurred,” the official said.

