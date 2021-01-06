'2000 Kashmir-bound vehicles stranded in Udhampur'

Over 2000 trucks, tankers and LMVs have got stranded on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Udhampur following a landslide at Sarmoli area of the district, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Dr Piyush Singla said.

He said that among the 2000 stranded vehicles, 50 LMVs have been stopped at Jakhani area of Udhampur.

He said that the clearance work was in progress and hopefully they will open the road by the evening. “However, the vehicular traffic may not be allowed to proceed for Srinagar because of landslides at different locations in Ramban district,” he said.

He said that the medical teams and “response force” officials were frequently visiting the stranded passengers.

The DC Udhampur said that at least three kacha houses have collapsed in remote areas of the district including Mongri, Duru and other places. He said that electric transformers have also got damaged due to the inclement weather. “The repair work of transformers is in progress,” he added.

Girl dies; houses collapse

A girl died and her father was wounded when their Kacha house collapsed during heavy rains in Kishtwar district last night.

Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Ashok Kumar Sharma told Greater Kashmir that a kacha house collapsed last night in which a girl lost her life, and a male member of the family was wounded at Bonzwar in Kishtwar. Ashya Banoo (12), daughter of Mohammed Rafiq of Chicha, at present Banzwar, was wounded critically in the house collapse. She was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Her father has been undergoing treatment at the District Hospital in Kishtwar.

An official said that another Kacha house belonging to one Bodh Raj was also damaged when a massive boulder rolled down from a hill during the intervening night of January 5 – 6.

Meanwhile, the DC Kishtwar said that due to the inclement weather, the Santhan Road has also been closed for time being.