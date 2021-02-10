2nd installment of 5% interest subvention | LG gives Rs 250 cr cheque to J&K Bank

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today gave Rs 250 crore by cheque to J&K Bank as second installment of 5% interest subvention under Economic Package for the business sector in J&K.

While interacting with the media on the occasion, the Lt Governor observed that around 3.41 lakh small and big businessmen and business establishments have been benefitted by the interest subvention.

“We will continue to release the interest subvention part as and when we receive the request,” the Lt Governor added.

Highlighting the initiatives taken by the government for bringing reforms in the economic sector, the Lt Governor said that Rs 264 crore has been disbursed as financial assistance to 16,800 youth identified to become entrepreneurs under the Back to Village and My Town My Pride programmes, and termed the initiative as “Bank’s home delivery of services to the aspiring entrepreneurs”.

Replying to the queries of the media persons, the Lt Governor observed that investors from across the globe are eyeing J&K as their preferred investment destination.

With a ready land bank and plethora of opportunities waiting for them, the investors will find J&K as a promising and lucrative destination for their investments.

The Rs 28,400 cr New Industrial Development Scheme, will certainly boost the morale of entrepreneurs and investors, he, according to an official statement, said.

In the healthcare sector, the Lt Governor said that all efforts would be made to bring the big players in the sector to the UT.

Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department; RK Chhibber, Chairman and MD J&K Bank and Sunit Kumar, Zonal Head, J&K Bank were present on the occasion.