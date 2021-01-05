3 of a family die due to asphyxiation in Pattan

Three members of a family were found dead at their residence in Nihalpora Pattan of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday. Police described the cause of death as asphyxiation caused by the charcoal burning heater.

The deceased have been identified as Muhammad Maqbool Lone, his wife Haseena Begum and son Talib Maqbool.

SHO Pattan, Nissar Ahmad, said that they received a phone call on Tuesday morning that three members of a family are spotted unconscious in their room. A police team was rushed to the area and all the three persons were found motionless.

“They were immediately rushed to the hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival,” he said and added, “the preliminary investigation suggested that the cause of the death is due to the suffocation caused by the charcoal burning stove. The room was small and there was no ventilation which might have caused the spread of carbon monoxide.”

As the news spread in the area, hundreds of people rushed to the spot. The incident left the area immersed in grief. The bodies were later laid to rest in the local graveyard. Six persons have died in a month due to the suffocation caused by the heating appliances. Earlier, a woman and her two daughters were killed under similar circumstances at Boniyar Baramulla.