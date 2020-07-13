314 new cases, total 10827

As many as 314 cases of COVID19 were recorded in J&K on Monday, while 116 people were declared recovered. The total number of reported cases here reached 10827 with these positives.

In the past 13 days, 94645 tests have been carried out in J&K, official data reveals. While on June 30, the number of tests stood at 365058, on 13 July this number rose to 459703. However, out of these, 4941 samples have tested positive. The positive percentage of samples in the month of July has remained 5.2 percent, a steep rise from 3.2 percent a week ago.

While the number of samples being tested has remained nearly the same, the positive percentage rise, health officials believe, is an indicator of the spread of COVID19 in J&K. In the beginning of June, the positive percentage of samples was 1.6 percent. In the last week, the positive percentage of samples was 3.2 percent, official data reveals.

Srinagar district has contributed the most number of cases during this time. Between 30 June and 13 July, 868 new cases of COVID19 were confirmed in Srinagar. In Baramulla, the second highest contributing district, 466 new cases were confirmed. Kulgam district had 190 positives during this time.

In Kashmir division, 225 cases were reported today. Of these 184 were contacts of known cases. Random sampling of service providers and others from red zones yielded 30 cases, while 8 people had reported to the hospitals with symptoms.

In Kashmir division, district-wise cases on Monday were – Srinagar 101, Kupwara 30, Kulgam 21, Bandipora 20, Shopian 16, Anantnag 14, Budgam 11 and Pulwama 6, Baramulla 6 and Ganderbal none.

In Jammu division, 25 cases were reported from Jammu district, while the remaining were distributed across other districts, mostly Samba and Kathua.

Among the 101 samples from Srinagar, 20 were from a police establishment while 11 more were from security forces. A number of contacts from Nowshehra, Hawal, Bemina, and other Srinagar areas tested positive.

In Kupwara district, many service providers tested positive. Samples from Karnah, contacts of known cases, and from Lolab were also found positive, a health official said.

While a fresh lockdown was imposed in Kashmir owing to an increasing number of cases, information bulletin issued by Government has reiterated the significance of social distancing, face masks and hand hygiene to stop the spread of the virus.