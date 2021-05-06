Front Page, Today's Paper
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 7, 2021, 1:56 AM

4.12L fresh cases, 3,980 deaths in India

IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 7, 2021, 1:56 AM
A healthcare worker checks the nasal swab taken for COVID-19 testing at Jammu railway station on Sunday April 18, 2021. GK File/Mir Imran
A healthcare worker checks the nasal swab taken for COVID-19 testing at Jammu railway station on Sunday April 18, 2021. GK File/Mir Imran

With 4,12,262 fresh cases and 3,980 deaths in last 24 hours, India on Thursday recorded maximum fresh cases and fatalities in a day, another grim record, taking the total caseload in the country to 2,10,77,410, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Not only has it been 15 straight day with India recording more than three lakh cases but also the second time after May 1 records saw it breaching the four-lakh margin in a day. Casualties are now closer to the 4,000 mark after nine days straight of over 3,000 deaths everyday.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

Auto Draft

Greater Kashmir

Hailstorm damages orchards, standing crops in Handwara

Representational Image [Source: Flickr]

Laigaroo greets people on Jumat-ul-Vida

File Photo of Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami

Tarigami urges LG to include ASHAs in incentive scheme for COVID-19 warriors

On Wednesday India recorded 3,780 fatalities due to Covid infection. On May 1, India has recorded 4,01,993 cases of Covid in 24 hours.

India now has 35,66,398 active cases and reported 2,30,168 deaths so far.

According to MoHFW, a total of 3,29,113 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours after getting cured.

Latest News
Greater Kashmir

Auto Draft

Representational Image [Source: Pixabay/Altmann]

Staying inside homes a must: Dr M Saleem Khan

Health workers during a testing drive at railway station in Jammu. [File: Mir Imran/ GK]

Second COVID wave to peak by June: CLSA

LG handing over cheque to J&K Bank

Govt approves Rs 250 cr interest subvention for business revival

The health ministry said that a total of 16,25,13,339 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 19,55,733, who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 29,67,75,209 samples have been tested up to Wednesday (May 5) for Covid-19, of these 19,23,131 samples were tested on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, reeling under the second wave of Covid, Karnataka saw new cases breach the 50,000 mark, including 23,106 in Bengaluru. Similarly, Kerala recorded 41,953 cases in last 24 hours.

Tagged in ,
Related News