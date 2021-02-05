4G allowed as situation has improved: BJP

Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 6, 2021, 12:53 AM

Ravinder Raina President BJP J&K Unit/GK File Photo
Bharatiya Janata Party today said that 4G internet has been restored in J&K as the situation has improved.

“4G internet was snapped by the Union Home Ministry on the recommendation of the security and intelligence agencies. The agencies had cited intense stone pelting, infiltration and propaganda as the reason for suspension of 4G internet services. The situation has improved a lot. Now there is no stone pelting, infiltration and propaganda as it has been tackled effectively,” BJP J&K president Ravinder Raina said.

Representational Photo

Image for representational purpose only [File]

“There was great demand for its restoration from the youth and student community,” he said, adding that they want nobody to get affected because of the non-availability of the internet. “Students must write their exams and take online classes,” Raina said.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah and J&K LG had assured me of restoration of 4G internet,” Raina said.

Internet services were snapped in Jammu and Kashmir on 4 August 2019, hours before the Central government announced its decision to abrogate the special constitutional position of the state and bifurcate the state into two union territories. Later limited 2G services were restored in January 2020.

