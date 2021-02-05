5 districts to elect DDC chairpersons, vice-chairpersons today

The DDC chairpersons and vice-chairpersons will be elected on Saturday in two districts of Jammu division and three districts of Kashmir. The districts are: Jammu, Kathua, Srinagar, Shopian and Kulgam.

The BJP is all set to win the election for the chairpersons and vice-chairpersons in Jammu and Kathua districts unopposed. Jammu has been reserved for Scheduled Caste.

BJP has 13 elected DDCs in Kathua district and 11 in Jammu district. General Secretary (Organization) Ashok Koul is confident that they will win chairpersons and vice-chairpersons slots in 6 districts of Jammu region i.e. Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, Doda, Samba and Reasi districts.

“In Reasi, we have 7 DDCs and we are in talks with a DDC candidate and hopefully, BJP will have Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson from this District as well,” said Koul.

He said that they do not have any stake in Poonch district, while in Ramban, Kishtwar and Rajouri districts they have 3 DDCs in each district.

He said that BJP has finalized the name of DDC Bhalwal, Bharat Bhushan Bodhi for Chairperson and DDC Khour Suraj Singh for Vice-Chairperson from Jammu District.

In Kathua district, Col Maan Singh’s name has been finalized by BJP for chairperson and Raghunandan Singh Bablu for Vice-Chairperson.

Earlier, BJP has also finalized the names of the elected DDCs who will contest for Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons in Udhampur, Reasi, Doda, and Samba Districts.

“Lal Chand Bhagat’s name has been finalized for Chairperson and Juhi Pathania for Vice-Chairperson in Udhampur District, Saraf Singh Nag (former KAS) will contest for Chairperson, and Abdul Rashid for Vice-Chairperson in Reasi District, Dhananter Singh for Chairperson and Jaya Rani for Vice-Chairperson in Doda District, Keshav Dutt Sharma for Chairperson and Balwan Singh for Vice-Chairperson from Samba District,” said the sources in BJP.

Pertinently, Udhampur, and Doda Districts are going to hold elections for Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons on February 8, 2021, while Reasi district on February 10, 2021.