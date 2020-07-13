7 COVID deaths; toll 188

An elderly man suffered a fatal heart attack just after sampling at a COVID19 hospital, while three others, including a CRPF trooper died of the viral illness in J&K. The death toll reached 188 as samples of 3 deceased were reported positive days after their death.

A 65 year old man from Rawalpora area of Srinagar died soon after his sample was taken at Chest Diseases Hospital, Dr Saleem Tak, medical superintendent of the hospital said. He said the patient had been advised COVID19 test by someone and had voluntarily come to hospital for giving the sample around 2 pm on Monday. “As soon as our healthcare worker took the sample, the patient collapsed,” he said adding that the patient had an underlying cardiac disease. “The cause of sudden death seemed to be a heart attack but when we tested his sample, it was positive for COVID19,” he said.

In addition, a 55 year old woman admitted to the hospital on 05 July died in the night between Sunday and Monday. The patient was from Nikas Pulwama, Dr Tak said adding that she had rheumatoid arthritis as an underlying disease. “We admitted her with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and COVID19 pneumonia,” he said.

A CRPF trooper died today at SMHS Hospital. The trooper who was posted at Kulgam was admitted to the hospital on 12 July, Dr Nazir Chaudhary, medical superintendent SMHS Hospital said. He said the patient, 55, was symptomatic and tested positive after death. The CRPF trooper is the third security personnel to die of COVID19 in J&K. Earlier, a CRPF trooper died at SKIMS on 08 June, while a BSF trooper died at a forces’ hospital in Srinagar on 07 July.

At SKIMS, a 46 year old man from Sopore admitted on 07 July died on Monday. The patient had COVID19 pneumonia and was a known case of blood cancer, Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent of the hospital said.

Meanwhile, a health official said samples of three people, who had died earlier last week were reported as positive. These included a 78 year old man from Soibugh Budgam who died at SMHS Hospital on 30 June. A 55 year old man from Nikloora in Pulwama who had died at SMHS Hospital on 09 July was also reported as a positive case today. In addition, sample of a 70 year old man from Handwara in Kupwara who expired at SMHS on 11 July was reported positive.