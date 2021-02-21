84 new COVID cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 84 new positive cases, taking the toll to 1,25,867 even as no fresh death due to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 16 were from the Jammu division and 68 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 35 cases, including 22 travelers.

While nine districts did not report any fresh cases, eight districts had cases in single digits. Jammu and Baramulla were the only other districts to register double digit positive cases with 11 and 13 fresh cases.

The number of active cases was 721 in the union territory, while 1,23,192 patients have recovered so far, the officials said. The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic is 1,954 as no fresh deaths were reported from the union territory in the past 24 hours, they added.