9 IPS officers transferred

J&K Home department Thursday transferred nine IPS officers, including four DGP rank officers.

Among those transferred include DGP Prisons V K Singh, who has been replaced by Dr B Srinivas.

As per an order issued by Home department, V K Singh (IPS), DGP Prisons, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Commandant General HG/CD/SDRF, J&K. “The post of Commandant General HG/CD/SDRF, J&K, is declared to be equivalent in rank and status to that of DGP, till the time it is held by V K Singh,” the order read.

Dr B Srinivas (IPS), Commandant General HG/CD/SDRF, J&K, has been transferred and posted as DGP Prisons J&K. He shall continue to hold the additional charge of the post of Director, Fire & Emergency Service, J&K, till further orders.

R R Swain (IPS), ADGP CID, J&K, upon his promotion to the grade of DGP, has been designated as Special DG, CID, J&K. “The post of ADGP CID, J&K is declared to be equivalent in the rank and status to that of DGP till the time it is held by the officer,” the order, issued by the Principal Secretary to the government Home department Shaleen Kabra, read.

A K Choudhary (IPS) ADGP Armed, J&K, upon his promotion to the grade of DGP, has been transferred and posted as Special DG Crime, J&K. As per the order, the post of ADGP Crime, J&K is declared to be equivalent in rank and status to that of DGP till the time it is held by the officer.

S J M Gillani (IPS), ADGP Coordination, PHQ, J&K, has been transferred and posted as ADGP Armed, J&K.

Abdul Gani Mir (IPS), ADGP (Law & Order) holding additional charge of the post of ADGP Headquarters. PHQ, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Police Housing Corporation, relieving Deepak Kumar (IPS) of the additional charge of the post.

As per order, Mukesh Singh (IPS) IGP Jammu, upon his promotion to the grade of ADGP, shall continue in the present position, with the post declared equivalent in rank and status to that of ADGP till the time it is held by the officer.

M K Sinha (IPS), IGP Crime, J&K, upon his promotion to the grade of ADGP, has been transferred and posted as ADGP Hqrs PHQ, J&K against an available vacancy.

Danesh Rana (IPS), IGP Armed Jammu, upon his promotion to the grade of ADGP, has been transferred and posted as ADGP Coordination, PHQ, J&K.