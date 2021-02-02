Army rescue foreign national in Gulmarg

The army today said they have rescued a foreign national in Gulmarg.

“Lachlan Stewart, a British national and a ski enthusiast was on a ski trip to Gulmarg. On 31 Jan 2021, while skiing at Afarwat/Gondola Phase 2, he lost his track and was lost in the wilderness. After struggling for two hours and caught in heavy snow, he landed along the other side of Afarwat towards dense jungle at around 5 pm,” an army spokesman said. “He was spotted by an Army Patrol party of Gulmarg Battalion and was rescued to the nearest Company Operating Base. It was a great relief for the individual as he was drenching wet after negotiating Nalas and snow in the wilderness. The individual was treated with great hospitality as per the ethos of Indian Army. He was given a new pair of shoes, shocks, warm refreshments and was taken care of by Army. Later at around 8 pm, Mr Lachlan Stewart was dropped by the Army to his hotel in Gulmarg. Mr Lachlan thanked the Indian Army for this life saving effort and was joyful to be found and rescued by the patrol,” the spokesman said.