At 44°C, Jammu records season's hottest day

Jammu is reeling under an intense heat wave with the temperature on Friday crossing 44 degrees Celsius mark, season’s highest so far. The temperature was 6 notches above normal.

As per Indian Meteorology Department officials, there would be no immediate relief from the heat wave till Sunday.

The maximum temperature will further go up and it could cross 45 degrees Celsius, a Met department official said. Sonam Lotus, director of the meteorological department Jammu & Kashmir cautioned the people of Jammu. “Friends, mercury is likely to touch 45 in next 2-3 days, which happens every year. It had touched 47 degrees Celsius in 1984 and 88,” Lotus wrote on Twitter.

Several parts of Jammu witnessed unscheduled power cuts and low water supply which compounded the problems of the people.

The Chief Engineer Electrical Maintenance and Rural Electrification wing Jammu Sudhir Gupta issued an appeal for general public requesting them to shun usage of heavy electric gadgets during peak hours.

“Due to prevailing extreme hot weather causing excessive use of cooling appliances, the power demand of Jammu Province has increased beyond its scheduled quota with the result the Department has to resort to short duration unscheduled curtailments during peak load hours from 6.00 pm to 11.00 pm,” he said.

“General Public is appealed to restrict their power load during these hours by taking austerity measures including restricted use of air conditioner and if unavoidable set its thermostat setting at around 24°C,” it said.

It further requested people to avoid electric cooking appliances during peak hours.

Moreover, the power supply of industrial units shall also remain off for two hours in a day from 8 pm to 10 pm.

30 DEGREES CELSIUS IN KASHMIR:

For the first time this year the maximum temperature touched 30 degrees Celsius in Kashmir.

Met officials here said that on Thursday Kashmir recorded season’s hottest day and temperatures touched 30 degrees Celsius. “In the month of May the temperatures have mostly not crossed 29 degrees Celsius,” MeT officials said.

They said that this season they do not expect any significant change in temperature as compared to previous years.