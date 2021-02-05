Bijbehara man arrested at Delhi Airport

Police today said an overground worker of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was arrested on Friday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi after his deportation from Qatar.

Muneeb Ahmad Sofi, a resident of the Bijbehara area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, was arrested by a police team from Kulgam district, the police said on Twitter.

“Sofi was a militant associate or overground worker (OGW) for Pakistani militant Waleed Bhai who was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam last year,” police said.

“Today a police party from Kulgam has arrested a most wanted terrorist associate, namely Muneeb Ahmad Sofi…linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM from Indira Gandhi International Airport New Delhi after his deportation from Qatar,” a police spokesman said.

He said Sofi was involved in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act regarding collection of funds for JeM. “Accordingly, a lookout notice was published against Sofi and a non-bailable warrant…was obtained from the court concerned. Consequent upon the deportation of the said accused from Qatar to India, he was arrested at IGI Airport New Delhi,” the police spokesman said.