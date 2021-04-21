BOSE declares class 11 results, 76% pass

The J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) Tuesday declared the result of class-11 annual examination for Kashmir division pegging the overall pass percentage at 76.

As per the JKBOSE figures, of the 75652 students comprising 39750 boys and 35902 girls, who had appeared in the exams, 57658 including 29365 boys and 28293 girls, have qualified.

Girls have performed better with an overall pass percentage of 79 as compared to the boys whose pass percentage stands at 74.

The BOSE figures reveal that the pass percentage has improved by 2 points as compared to that of last year. In the 2019 annual class 11th exams, the overall pass percentage was only 74— for girls it was 76 and for boys it was 73.

Both boys and girls have performed better in Science stream as compared to performance of students in Arts and Commerce streams.

The pass percentage of girls in the Arts, Commerce and Science streams is 72, 82 and 91, while as in case of boys it is 63, 78 and 90 respectively.

Around 25701 students have qualified the exam with distinction, 21309 in first division, 9339 second division and 1294 in third division.

As per BOSE statistics, 16934 students have been shown re-appear while 1060 students have failed. “Around 394 students were marked absent during the exams, while 20 have been shown dispute eligibility and 8 students were declared disqualified,” the BOSE data reveals.

The class 11th JK Board of School Education (BOSE) annual 2020 exams across Kashmir had commenced from December 12 in the respective schools of the students.

Like previous years, the JKBOSE has not declared toppers in the class 11 results.

Meanwhile, the JKBOSE has also declared the class 11th result of students from Kargil district with a pass percentage of 84.

Around 2091 students had appeared in the exams out of which 1755 students have been declared as qualified. The pass percentage in boys is 83 and 85 is in girls.