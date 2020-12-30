COVID restrictions extended in J&K till January 31

Jammu and Kashmir Government has extended the Covid19 restrictions till 31st January 2021 to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

A government order issued in this regard reads: “In exercise of power conferred under section 24 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, the State Executive Committee hereby orders that the guidelines/ instructions issued under government’s order No. 91 and 92-JK-DMRRR of 2020 dated 29.11.2020 shall continue to remain valid 31.01.2021.”

“All existing protocols/ instructions shall also continue to remain valid till January 31.”