Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 31, 2020, 1:02 AM

COVID restrictions extended in J&K till January 31

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 31, 2020, 1:02 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Jammu and Kashmir Government has extended the Covid19 restrictions till 31st January 2021 to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

A government order issued in this regard reads: “In exercise of power conferred under section 24 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, the State Executive Committee hereby orders that the guidelines/ instructions issued under government’s order No. 91 and 92-JK-DMRRR of 2020 dated 29.11.2020 shall continue to remain valid 31.01.2021.”

Trending News

SKICC employees given send off

Fresh inquiry rules out 'negligence' caused Muddasir Ali's death

Representational Photo

Drug peddler held in Sopore, contraband recovered

Justice Magrey presides over programme on NMBA at Budgam

“All existing protocols/ instructions shall also continue to remain valid till January 31.”

Related News