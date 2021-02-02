Cyber police unearth OLX fraud, accused arrested from Delhi

Cyber Police has unearthed a fraud on OLX, an online selling-purchase platform, and arrested one person from Delhi.

Police said that they received a complaint from Devinder Sharma at Cyber Police Station Jammu in which he claimed that he was duped by unknown fraudsters on the pretext of buying an old refrigerator, for which the complainant had advertised on OLX.

“Fraudsters convinced the complainant to scan QR code sent through mobile to receive money for the refrigerator but eventually they managed to fraudulently debit Rs 1 lakh from the SBI bank account of Devinder Sharma in 5 different transactions,” a police statement said.

According, police registered a FIR Number 5 of 2021 under relevant sections of law at Cyber Police Station, Jammu. Immediately, Cyber Police under the supervision of DySP Wasim Hamdani swung into action and started investigation.

During the course of investigation, police said, the suspicious transactions were scrutinized in

which a Paytm account surfaced wherein the defrauded amount of Rs 1 lakh was credited. “The matter was immediately taken-up with nodal officer Paytm for details of the account holder and further flow of the amount in question. Reply from Paytm revealed that the same amount was further diverted to three Airtel Payment Bank accounts,” the police said, quoting the investigation.

Subsequently, they said: “Further details about the account holders were sought from Airtel Payment Bank and their reply revealed the involvement of four accounts of fraudsters including Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Airtel Bank and Canara Bank.”

“The investigating officer succeeded in locating one of involved in the case in Hauz Khas, South Delhi and accordingly, a team was immediately rushed to Delhi. They arrested the accused namely Mohammed Umar, son of Mohammed Siddique, resident of Sadiq Nagar, South Delhi who was involved in the case. During sustained questioning, he confessed his involvement along with other accused operating from other states,” police said.