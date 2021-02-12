Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
Damaged portion of highway repaired

BRO starts removing bailey bridge at Kelomorh
The NHAI has repaired the portion of the road which had caved in last month on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, and completed the work on the collapsed retaining wall of the bridge at Kelomorh.

With this, the BRO has started removing the bailey bridge it had built on the spot to facilitate the traffic on the highway.

The 120 feet long prefabricated steel bridge at Kelamorh on the highway had been built after a 15-meter road stretch had caved in and a huge retaining wall near the bridge collapsed on 10 January.

The vehicular traffic on the 270-Km highway had remained suspended for six consecutive days from 10 to 16 January.

The district administration and the National Highway Authority of India had requested the BRO to build a temporary bailey bridge for the convenience of general public. The BRO had built the bridge in a record 60-hour period.

On the other hand, the work on the retaining wall was started on war-footing on the directions of district administration by the contractor company and completed a few days back.

A BRO engineer at Kelamorh informed Greater Kashmir that they started removing the bailey bridge on Friday morning after “we received a communication from authorities that NHIA has repaired the damaged portion of the road at Kelamorh.”

