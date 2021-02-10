Day temperatures improve in Kashmir

Even as the minimum temperatures remained below the freezing point in the Kashmir valley and Ladakh on Tuesday night, a significant improvement was witnessed in the day temperature on Wednesday.

Srinagar which had recorded minus 1.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night witnessed a warm sunshine on Wednesday and recorded 14.4 degrees Celsius maximum temperature, the highest day temperature recorded since December. The increase in temperatures has come as a huge relief.

The Meteorological Department has forecast mainly dry weather during the next 10 days with likely increase in the day temperatures during this period.

Meanwhile, Pahalgam and ski-resort Gulmarg recorded minus 4 degrees on the scale as the minimum temperature on Tuesday night.

The Valley recently witnessed the harshest Chilai Kalan in the last 30 years during which low temperatures caused freezing of water bodies including Dal Lake. Heavy snowfall during January 4 and 6 had cut off the Valley from the rest of the world for five days after both air and surface traffic had been affected. The 40-day Chilai Kalan which ended on December 30 is followed by the 20-day ‘Chillai-Khurd’ (small cold) from January 30 to February 19 and later a 10-day ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) from February 20 to March 1.

It may be recalled that after having recorded freezing temperatures for 55 days, summer capital Srinagar witnessed a sharp increase in night temperature. As per Meteorological Department data, minimum temperature had dropped below the freezing point on December 12, 2020 in Srinagar. It remained below the freezing point for consecutive 55 days and saw a rise last week as it recorded above sub-zero range for the first time in 7 weeks, a MeT official said.