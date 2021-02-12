Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH, OWAIS FAROOQI
Jammu/Bandipora,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 1:29 AM

DDC chairperson, VC polls in 5 districts today

SYED AMJAD SHAH, OWAIS FAROOQI
Jammu/Bandipora,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 1:29 AM
File Photo

Riding high on their numerical strength, Congress and National Conference have finalized their candidates for the posts of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of the remaining four District Development Councils (DDCs) going to polls in Jammu region Saturday.

“In Poonch district we have no elected DDC member, while we have three members each in Rajouri, Kishtwar and Ramban districts. They would be lobbying individually for themselves to clinch the posts of vice-chairpersons,” General Secretary (Organization) J&K BJP, Ashok Koul said.

Trending News

J&K admin warns employees visiting foreign countries without prior approval

Farooq said that the current government is good at making the announcements only as it lacks action. GK Photo

Centre must restore Article 370 as it protected people of J&K: Farooq Abdullah

File Photo

One way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

File Photo of Syed Asrar/KNO

Budgam youth dies in road accident in Saudi Arabia

In these circumstances, Koul said, it was not possible for the party to name candidates for the posts of chairpersons or vice-chairpersons.

The National Conference and Congress have announced their candidates for the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson in Kishtwar.

DDC member elected from Dacchan, Pooja Bhandari, will be National Conference candidate for the post of chairperson. Congress, which will contest for the post of vice-chairperson, has fielded Saima Shabir Lone, a DDC member elected from Mughal Maidan, Kishtwar.

Latest News
The top-end Model ‘S’ comes with ventilated 8-way power-adjustable seats for both driver and the front passenger, with the memory function for the former.

ARG Automobiles launches Special Edition of Jeep Compass in Srinagar

Five dead after cab rolls down into gorge on Doda-Batote highway in J&K, minor girl found alive

J&K admin warns employees visiting foreign countries without prior approval

Inheriting the tremendous amount does not mean that the dog or her new caretaker can spend the money according to their will. Image source: Twitter

Dog inherits five million dollars from her dead owner

“There will be no contest at all there since the National Conference has 7 elected DDC members and Congress has 3 members. BJP has 3 DDC members and one is independent in Kishtwar,” said a senior leader of a political party.

With 8 elected independent candidates in Poonch, a former legislator said, “Congress has four elected DDC members and National Conference has two and both the political parties have joined hands.”

Shahnawaz Choudhary had contested independently from Surankote-A after he was not given a ticket by the Congress and Riyaz Bashir Naz from Loran also contested independently.

However, in Ramban and Rajouri districts, the PAGD and Congress are fully confident to win the DDC chairperson and vice-chairperson elections.

The elections of DDC Bandipora for chairperson and vice-chairperson will also be held on Saturday.

With the majority of the seats in PAGD’s favour, the Apni Party has only one seat. Three seats of Ganastan, Nowgam and Arin were won by independents, from which Arin candidate has recently joined Apni Party. One seat is with BJP.

Related News