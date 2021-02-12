DDC chairperson, VC polls in 5 districts today

Riding high on their numerical strength, Congress and National Conference have finalized their candidates for the posts of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of the remaining four District Development Councils (DDCs) going to polls in Jammu region Saturday.

“In Poonch district we have no elected DDC member, while we have three members each in Rajouri, Kishtwar and Ramban districts. They would be lobbying individually for themselves to clinch the posts of vice-chairpersons,” General Secretary (Organization) J&K BJP, Ashok Koul said.

In these circumstances, Koul said, it was not possible for the party to name candidates for the posts of chairpersons or vice-chairpersons.

The National Conference and Congress have announced their candidates for the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson in Kishtwar.

DDC member elected from Dacchan, Pooja Bhandari, will be National Conference candidate for the post of chairperson. Congress, which will contest for the post of vice-chairperson, has fielded Saima Shabir Lone, a DDC member elected from Mughal Maidan, Kishtwar.

“There will be no contest at all there since the National Conference has 7 elected DDC members and Congress has 3 members. BJP has 3 DDC members and one is independent in Kishtwar,” said a senior leader of a political party.

With 8 elected independent candidates in Poonch, a former legislator said, “Congress has four elected DDC members and National Conference has two and both the political parties have joined hands.”

Shahnawaz Choudhary had contested independently from Surankote-A after he was not given a ticket by the Congress and Riyaz Bashir Naz from Loran also contested independently.

However, in Ramban and Rajouri districts, the PAGD and Congress are fully confident to win the DDC chairperson and vice-chairperson elections.

The elections of DDC Bandipora for chairperson and vice-chairperson will also be held on Saturday.

With the majority of the seats in PAGD’s favour, the Apni Party has only one seat. Three seats of Ganastan, Nowgam and Arin were won by independents, from which Arin candidate has recently joined Apni Party. One seat is with BJP.