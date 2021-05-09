Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 10, 2021, 1:33 AM

Dir Health inaugurates 500 LMP oxygen plant at Chanapora

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 10, 2021, 1:33 AM
Image for representational purpose only. [File: Mubashir Khan/ GK]
Image for representational purpose only. [File: Mubashir Khan/ GK]

Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather on Sunday inaugurated 500 LPM oxygen plant at Chanapora which would lower the burden on the nearby hospitals which are in need of oxygen.

A spokesperson of DHSK said the 500 LPM oxygen plant was inaugurated by Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather in presence of CMO Srinagar and CMO Budgam.

Trending News
File Photo

DC Srinagar constitutes committee to prepare database of terminally ill patients

File photo of Srinagar's tertiary care hospital, SMHS. [Mubashir Khan/ GK]

Deploy 20 labourers at SMHS Hospital: District admin to Asst Labour Commissioner

Representational Image [Source: Flickr/Morris]

GMC Anantnag gets another high-flow oxygen plant

Greater Kashmir

Kashmir News Trust regrets error

“The 500 LPM oxygen facility will reduce burden on the nearby hospitals. It would augment the hospital,” the director said.

Dr Mushtaq on the occasion said that they are constantly working to augment oxygen facilities in all the hospitals across Kashmir run under the control of DHSK.

“We want to increase the oxygen bed capacities across Kashmir. There is no need to panic. People should follow SOPS and help contain the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Latest News
File photo

Govt advances grant of Rs 8923.8 cr to Panchayats for COVID relief

File Photo: Aman Farooq/Gk

'Microbiology Lab of GMC Srinagar conducts 1500 tests per day'

File Photo of Kamala Harris

India's COVID situation heartbreaking: Kamala Harris

Representational Image

Report on DRWs' regularisation fake: Govt

At the hospital, the spokesperson said the director interacted with staff on duty and appreciated their dedication towards their work in the tough times of this pandemic.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News