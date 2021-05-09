Dir Health inaugurates 500 LMP oxygen plant at Chanapora

Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather on Sunday inaugurated 500 LPM oxygen plant at Chanapora which would lower the burden on the nearby hospitals which are in need of oxygen.

A spokesperson of DHSK said the 500 LPM oxygen plant was inaugurated by Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather in presence of CMO Srinagar and CMO Budgam.

“The 500 LPM oxygen facility will reduce burden on the nearby hospitals. It would augment the hospital,” the director said.

Dr Mushtaq on the occasion said that they are constantly working to augment oxygen facilities in all the hospitals across Kashmir run under the control of DHSK.

“We want to increase the oxygen bed capacities across Kashmir. There is no need to panic. People should follow SOPS and help contain the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

At the hospital, the spokesperson said the director interacted with staff on duty and appreciated their dedication towards their work in the tough times of this pandemic.