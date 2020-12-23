Editor's Picks, GK Top News, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: December 24, 2020, 12:49 AM

ED raids on former PDP MLA's houses

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: December 24, 2020, 12:49 AM
File photo

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday seized over Rs 28 lakh cash after it raided the premises of Anjum Fazili, a close aide of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial fraud at the J&K Bank, official sources said.

The searches were conducted at the premises of the former party MLA in Srinagar and Delhi.

Trending News
Representational Image

20-year-old scooty rider dies in Ganderbal road accident

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah addressing a press conference at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar on Saturday. Aman Farooq/GK

PAGD candidates threatened, coerced to join Apni party, alleges Omar Abdullah

File Photo

PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat scheme to extend health insurance coverage to all J&K residents

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only] Aman Farooq/GK

Kashmir shivers in frigid 'Chillai-Kalan'

Cash amounting to Rs 21,38,200 was seized from her residence in Srinagar while another Rs 6,62,500 was recovered from her residence in the national capital, they said.

The total cash seizure stands at just over Rs 28 lakh, the officials said.

The central probe agency also recovered a dozen fixed deposit receipts worth Rs 67,29,490 during the searches at her Srinagar premise.

Latest News
Representational Image

20-year-old scooty rider dies in Ganderbal road accident

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah addressing a press conference at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar on Saturday. Aman Farooq/GK

PAGD candidates threatened, coerced to join Apni party, alleges Omar Abdullah

The cyclothon was organised by the varsity’s Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DoPES)

Kashmir University VC flags off 'Fit India Cyclothon'

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

DDC polls have written new chapter in Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi

The raids were conducted to gather more evidence in connection with an investigation linked to alleged fraud at the J&K Bank, they said.

Fazili’s role is under the scanner in the case that is being investigated under criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.

Mufti, in her reaction, described the central probe agency’s action as a “witch hunt” against her.

Mufti told the PTI: “This is a witch hunt that has been going on for some time. They have been doing this with anyone and everyone who is close to me.”

Related News