Govt extends lockdown till August 5

The Jammu and Kashmir government today extended the COVID-19 lockdown guidelines until August 5.

An order issued here by Department of Disaster Management said that in exercise of powers conferred under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the State Executive Committee hereby orders that the guidelines/ instructions issued vide Order No.65 and 66—JK-(DMRRR) of 2020 dated 03.07.2020 shall continue to remain valid till 05.08.2020.

“The protocol for returnees/passengers shall, however, be governed by the Government Order No.71-JK(DMRRR) of 2020 dated 30.07.2020,” the SEC order said.

It stated that the Union Home Secretary in his capacity as Chairperson NEC, vide Order No. 40-3/2020-DM-I(A) dated 29.07.2020, has issued fresh guidelines for implementation of the extended lockdown in Containment Zones (Red Zones) till 31.08.2020 and reopening some more activities in areas outside Containment Zones (Red Zones); and “these guidelines require State and UT Governments to assess the current spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and based on this assessment, prohibit certain activities outside the Containment Zones or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary, which will require a detailed assessment and consultations on the spread of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir,” it added.