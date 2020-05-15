HDFC's Zubair Iqbal appointed MD J&K Bank

Senior Vice-President of HDFC Bank, Zubair Iqbal, has been appointed as Managing Director of Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd. for three years.

The Finance Department has written to the Company Secretary, J&K Bank Ltd, informing that the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has, in exercise of the powers under Article 69 (i) of the Articles of Association of Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, decided to appoint senior Vice-President of HDFC Bank, Zubair Iqbal, as Government Nominee/Director on the Board of J&K Bank Ltd. for a period of three years or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

“The Board of J&K Bank Ltd. may appoint/elect him as Managing Director of J&K Bank Ltd,” reads the order issued by Finance Department, Jammu and Kashmir Government.

Zubair Iqbal is known for his immense contribution in the growth of HDFC Bank in J&K.

The appointment has been widely welcomed by J&K Bank staff, people at large and trade bodies.

Zubair has highly acclaimed, illustrious and impeccable track record in Banking & Financial Services spanning more than 3 decades. This includes 15 years each with J&K Bank and HDFC Bank. He has played a key role in growth of HDFC Bank in J&K and is known as architect of the bank’s growth in J&K. He was instrumental in infusing professionalism and competition in the banking industry of J&K.

He was awarded at Silver Jubilee Celebrations by Institute of Objective Studies, New Delhi for significant contribution to banking industry of the state. He has also have won more than 50 laurels during his tenure with HDFC Bank and 13 of those were awarded during Insurance Skill Development Programmes at London, Paris, Indonesia, Dubai, China, Turkey, Italy, Switzerland, Bangkok, Malaysia, Moscow & Jordan. He was recently shortlisted and invited by UK Asia Stem Summit for delivering a Leadership Talk at Cambridge University London slated for August 2020. Zubair holds many academic and professional degrees in Banking and Financial Services which includes MBA (ICFAI University), M. Lib. Sc. M.A. (Sociology), CAIIB, PGDMM, Diploma in HRD and Management Development Programme from IIM, Ahmedabad. Zubair has also attended 12 seminars/workshops on Banking and Financial Services.