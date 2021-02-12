High Court quashes PSA detention of 7

Jammu and Kashmir High Court has quashed the detention of seven persons who were booked under the Public Safety Act in 2019 and 2020.

While quashing their detentions, separate benches of Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Rajnesh Oswal ordered the release of Javaid Ahmad Sofi of Parabagh Rawalpora Srinagar, Mudasir Ahmad Dar of Pinjoora Shopian, Showkat Ahmad Mir of Baramulla, Rayees Ahmad Chak of Chakpora Manzgam D H Pora District Kulgam, Shafqat Abrar of Kulgam, Nisar Ahmad Khanday of Chersoo Awantipora District Pulwama and Atta Muhammad Malik of Kulgam from preventive custody immediately if they were not required in other cases.

The court quashed the detentions after hearing advocates Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, N A Ronga, Hussain Rashid, Syed Ahmad Andrabi, Vaseem Aslam and Wajid Haseeb on behalf of the detainees and the government through its counsel.