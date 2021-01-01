IAS officers to file online IPR by January 31

General Administration Department (GAD) has directed the IAS officers to file their online Immovable Property Return (IPR) by January 31.

The GAD has issued a circular after instructions from Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India.

The circular reads: “In terms of Rule 16(2) of IAS (Conduct) Rules, 1968, every member of the service is required to submit his/her annual Immovable Property Return (IPR) by January 31 of the next year, failure whereof constitutes good and sufficient reason for institution of disciplinary proceedings.”

It says that “an online module has been introduced with effect from January 1, 2017 in respect of IAS officers for online filling of IPR. Through this module, every IAS officer can submit his/her IPR either electronically or upload a scanned copy of the manually filled IPR.”

This online module closes automatically after the prescribed timeline of January 31 every year, in respect of filing of IPR of preceding year.

It has been observed that some IAS officers of the J&K cadre have not submitted their IPRs for the year 2018 and 2019, but have submitted hard-copy manually in the General Administration Department.

“The IAS officers have to necessarily file IPRs electronically as there is no provision for submission of IPRs manually,” the circular reads citing rules.

The timely submission of IPRs has assumed significance as in terms of DoPT instructions late submission of IPR results in denial of vigilance clearance.