Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 1:31 AM

IGP reviews security measures for upcoming summer

Asks officers to take all measures to make local militants surrender
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 1:31 AM
File Photo

Urging the officers to make local militants surrender, Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, on Friday chaired a security review meeting to take stock of measures for the summer season.

The meeting was attended by IG CRPF Srinagar Charu Sinha, IG CRPF Kashmir Ops Sector Deepak Ratan, DIG CKR, DIG BSF, DIG CRPF South Srinagar, DIG CRPF North Srinagar, DIG SSB Special Ops, SSP Srinagar while DIG SKR, DIG NKR, DIGs CRPF Awantipora, Anantnag, Baramulla and all District SSPs of Kashmir Zone attended through video conference.

Trending News

J&K admin warns employees visiting foreign countries without prior approval

Farooq said that the current government is good at making the announcements only as it lacks action. GK Photo

Centre must restore Article 370 as it protected people of J&K: Farooq Abdullah

File Photo

One way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

File Photo of Syed Asrar/KNO

Budgam youth dies in road accident in Saudi Arabia

The IGP directed all the Senior Superintendents of Police to deal strictly with the inimical elements.

“The persons involved in disturbing the peaceful atmosphere should be dealt strictly under law,” he told officers adding that stringent action shall be taken against such elements including trouble makers and rumour mongers.

Besides, he asked SSPs to intensify anti-militancy operations.“Take all proactive steps to encourage surrender of local militants.”

Latest News
The top-end Model ‘S’ comes with ventilated 8-way power-adjustable seats for both driver and the front passenger, with the memory function for the former.

ARG Automobiles launches Special Edition of Jeep Compass in Srinagar

Five dead after cab rolls down into gorge on Doda-Batote highway in J&K, minor girl found alive

J&K admin warns employees visiting foreign countries without prior approval

Inheriting the tremendous amount does not mean that the dog or her new caretaker can spend the money according to their will. Image source: Twitter

Dog inherits five million dollars from her dead owner

While discussing challenges with regard to security in view of the tourist season he enjoined upon the officers to handle the situations with utmost care so that anti-national and anti-social elements do not get any chance to vitiate the atmosphere.

The IGP was briefed by the officers about various security measures adopted by them.

Related News