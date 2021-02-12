IGP reviews security measures for upcoming summer

Urging the officers to make local militants surrender, Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, on Friday chaired a security review meeting to take stock of measures for the summer season.

The meeting was attended by IG CRPF Srinagar Charu Sinha, IG CRPF Kashmir Ops Sector Deepak Ratan, DIG CKR, DIG BSF, DIG CRPF South Srinagar, DIG CRPF North Srinagar, DIG SSB Special Ops, SSP Srinagar while DIG SKR, DIG NKR, DIGs CRPF Awantipora, Anantnag, Baramulla and all District SSPs of Kashmir Zone attended through video conference.

The IGP directed all the Senior Superintendents of Police to deal strictly with the inimical elements.

“The persons involved in disturbing the peaceful atmosphere should be dealt strictly under law,” he told officers adding that stringent action shall be taken against such elements including trouble makers and rumour mongers.

Besides, he asked SSPs to intensify anti-militancy operations.“Take all proactive steps to encourage surrender of local militants.”

While discussing challenges with regard to security in view of the tourist season he enjoined upon the officers to handle the situations with utmost care so that anti-national and anti-social elements do not get any chance to vitiate the atmosphere.

The IGP was briefed by the officers about various security measures adopted by them.