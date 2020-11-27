I've been illegally detained yet again: Mehbooba Mufti

A day before the first-ever District Development Council elections in the newly created Union Territory of J&K are to be held, former Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party leader, Mehbooba Mufti today claimed to have been “illegally detained”, and media persons disallowed to attend a press conference she had called at her residence here.

“Press has been barred from entering my residence in Srinagar. This despite no written orders explaining my arbitrary detention. Kashmir is an open air prison where no one has the right to express their opinion,” the former CM wrote on her twitter after the press was barred from entering her residence, though the security personnel didn’t give any reason as to why the press conference was not allowed.

“We are one day away from DDC polling & it’s evident that the admin here is using fear & intimidation in tandem to muffle any form of opposition,” tweeted Mehbooba who is also vice president of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

However, J&K police in a tweet said: “PDP leader Ms Mehbooba Mufti is not under house arrest. She was requested to #postpone her visit to #Pulwama purely due to #security reasons (sic).”

Earlier during the day, Mehbooba Mufti had tweeted that she was “illegally detained”. She had called a press conference at 3 pm at her Fairview residence on Gupkar road.

However, though scores of journalists reached the venue, they were barred from entering the former CM’s residence.

“I’ve been illegally detained yet again. Since two days, the J & K admin has refused to allow me to visit @parawahid’s family in Pulwama. BJP Ministers & their puppets are allowed to move around in every corner of Kashmir but security is a problem only in my case (sic),” she tweeted.

“Their cruelty knows no bounds. Waheed was arrested on baseless charges & I am not allowed to even console his family. Even my daughter Iltija has been placed under house arrest because she also wanted to visit Waheed’s family,” she wrote in her another tweet.

PDP leader Wahid Parra was remanded to 15 days of National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody on Friday following his arrest earlier this week for allegedly conspiring with Hizbul Mujahideen militants to get their support during the 2019 parliamentary elections.

Parra was taken to Jammu and produced before a designated NIA court in a case related to his alleged “close links” with Irfan Shafi Mir, who was arrested along with Hizbul Mujahideen militant Naveed Babu and suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh earlier this year, officials said.