Justice Magrey nominated as Executive Chairman JKLSA

Justice Ali Mohammed Magrey has been nominated as Executive Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Legal Service Authority (JKLSA).

A notification issued by the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Department said: “. . . the Lt Governor, in-consultation with Chief Justice of the Common High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh hereby nominate Justice Ali Mohammed Magrey, Judge of Common High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as Executive Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Legal Service Authority.”