Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 6, 2021, 1:00 AM

Justice Magrey nominated as Executive Chairman JKLSA

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 6, 2021, 1:00 AM
File Photo
Trending News
Representational Photo

House gutted in 'mysterious' fire incident

Image for representational purpose only [File]

5 Tulail villages without electricity all winter

Handwara villagers protest non-availability of passenger transport

Development or Desolation | Projected as 'tourist village' in 2012, Saderkoot still craves for progress

Justice Ali Mohammed Magrey has been nominated as Executive Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Legal Service Authority (JKLSA).

A notification issued by the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Department said: “. . . the Lt Governor, in-consultation with Chief Justice of the Common High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh hereby nominate Justice Ali Mohammed Magrey, Judge of Common High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as Executive Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Legal Service Authority.”

Related News