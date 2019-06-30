'Kashmiri Muslims playing key role to make yatra a success'

Stating that robust security arrangements are in place for Amarnathyatra, Governor Satya Pal Malik said on Sunday that Kashmiri Muslims have been playing a key role in making the annual pilgrimage successful.

“All the arrangements for yatra are being made by the state government. We have taken care of all the security measures to ensure successful conduct of yatra. However, it is a fact that for carrying out the successful yatra, a major role is not played by forces or police but Kashmiri people particularly the Kashmir Muslims who have upheld cultural ethos by playing an important role in the yatra for ages,” Malik said while inaugurating the last phase of Rambagh-JehangirChowk flyover.

He was responding to a reporter’s question about the measures taken by the state government for the yatra.

Asked whether appointment of Amit Shah as Union Home Minister will result in any shift in the government of India’s Kashmir policy, Malik said, “Amit Shah is a capable leader. He has proved himself time and again. Whatever task he has on hand, he has successfully completed it.”

Chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, while speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration function, said, “Foolproof arrangements are in place for Amarnathyatris.”

“From last year we have introduced RFID passes for vehicles carrying yatris. Yatris have been issued barcode passes. And scanners along the yatra route read these passes for the details of the pilgrims. Mughal Road has been closed for pilgrims but for tourists both Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and Mughal Road will remain open,” he said.